EU plans to make investments in Armenia’s northern provinces

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The European Union will continue supporting Armenia’s agriculture sector progress. At the moment discussions are underway with the Armenian government over a program on making investments in the field of organic agriculture in the northern provinces, EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski told reporters in Vayots Dzor province, reports Armenpress.

“The EU is the largest donor in Armenia’s agriculture sector. We are committed to continue that support. We believe that Armenia’s organic agriculture can ensure great progress for Armenia, the Armenian agricultural goods can enter into the market of different countries. We are holding discussions with the new government over the 2018 agriculture strategy. The agriculture sector is one of the priority issues. We are discussing different ideas, including making investments in organic agriculture sector in Armenia’s northern provinces – Tavush, Shirak and Lori”, the EU official said, expressing hope that these discussions will end soon.

The Organic Agriculture Support Initiative EU program will be completed soon, but Piotr Świtalski assured that they will continue supporting Armenia for progress.

