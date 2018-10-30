Armenian parliamentary delegation participates in Moscow CSTO PA session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan participated on October 30 at the CSTO PA Council session in Moscow, Russia.

The Speaker’s delegation included Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov and MPs Khosrov Harutyunyan and Koryun Nahapetyan.

In his remarks Speaker Babloyan expressed regret that the session was shifted from Yerevan to Moscow. “Indeed, the domestic political situation in Armenia can lead to dissolution of parliament, and as a consequence to early elections. Nevertheless, we are ready to fulfill our obligations and host the events that are planned [in Armenia]. This said, we respect the agreed-upon decision on delaying the Yerevan session,” he said.

He expressed hope that the sessions will be held in Armenia in the nearest future.

During the session various issues concerning the organization were discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan