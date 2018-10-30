Speaker Babloyan hopes CSTO PA Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in near future

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan hopes that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in the nearest future, reports Armenpress.

While delivering remarks at the CSTO PA Council session in Moscow, Speaker Babloyan expressed regret over shifting of the CSTO PA Council and plenary session from Yerevan to Moscow.

“I would like to express my regret over the move of the CSTO PA Council and plenary session from Yerevan. Yes, the domestic political situation in Armenia can lead to the dissolution of the Parliament and snap elections as a consequence. But despite this, we were ready to fulfill our duties and host the events scheduled in our country. In line with his, we respect the consensus decision on delaying the Yerevan session. I hope the CSTO PA Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in the nearest future”, Ara Babloyan said.

The Speaker assured that Armenia’s foreign policy vector will not change by the results of the possible snap parliamentary elections in the country, as there is a consensus among the people over Armenia’s membership to the CSTO.

In his turn Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin told the Speaker that they will discuss the possibility of holding the sessions in Armenia if there is such application by the new Armenian Parliament.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan