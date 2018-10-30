Belarus will always be Armenia’s good and reliable friend, says President Lukashenko

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS/BELTA. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed the friendly nature of the Armenian-Belarussian relations during the meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian in Minsk, BelTA reported.

“Despite all kinds of views in the democratic Armenia, Belarus has always been and will be your good and reliable friend. We both work in the common economic space – our Eurasian Economic Union and the CSTO military and political bloc. No matter what some people say or write, we strictly abide by our agreements, by everything that is envisaged by these organizations”, Alexander Lukashenko said.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian arrived in Belarus on October 29 on a working visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan