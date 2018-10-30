RPA will not nominate candidate for PM at second round of election

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia faction of the Parliament remains committed to its previously announced position and will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister for the second round of election, RPA faction MP Armen Ashotyan told ARMENPRESS.

“We have announced our decision weeks before. It’s obvious that we are not going to nominate a candidate for PM. Why should the party change its position within a week”, he said.

The deadline for nominating a candidate for PM is October 30. At the moment acting PM Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for PM. He has been nominated by the Yelk and Tsarukyan factions. Several lawmakers from the RPA faction have also joined them.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 in order to launch the process of holding snap parliamentary elections. On October 24 the first round of electing a prime minister was held in the Parliament: Pashinyan was the only candidate, however, he was not elected. If the Parliament fails to elect a PM during the second round, it will be dissolved by virtue of law, and early parliamentary elections will be held.