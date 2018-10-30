Inaugural governing board session of National Innovations Center for Sustainable Development Goals takes place

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The first session of the governing board of the National Innovations Center for Sustainable Development Goals took place October 29, chaired by acting Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp – the co-chairs of the governing board, the government’s press service said.

During the session, director of the center Stepan Margaryan presented the history, initial work and vision for further activities. He said that the activities of the center will include implementation of data analysis and behavioral tests, as a result of which it will submit recommendations to the government and pilot programs will be carried out to ensure the improvement of public policies in different sectors.

Avinyan said in his remarks that the vision of the country’s development is entirely in conformity with Sustainable development goals. In this regard the center will act as a research link for the government and its analysis and research in agriculture, healthcare, education, tourism, renewable energy and other taxation fields will enable to develop public policies based on analysis of facts.

UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp said that the results of the center’s work can also be used for reforms and innovative solutions for Armenia’s public administration system.

The sides also concurred that different public administration bodies will receive the best existing global experience through the center and that it will contribute to the development of skills of public officers.

The governing board confirmed the action plan of the center and tasked the executives to carry out work in the direction of establishing partnership and to study the matter of involving new stakeholders in its work.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan



