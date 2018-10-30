President Sarkissian meets Armenian community representatives in Belarus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Belarus on a working visit, and his delegation met on October 29 met with the Armenian community representatives in Minsk, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President welcomed the meeting participants, who were representing both the community structures and the business and scientific circles of Belarus. “It’s important and pleasant for me to start my foreign trips with the meetings with the Armenian community as they give feeling of being in your own home. I would like a dialogue and to hear your issues of concern and your expectations from Armenia’s leadership”, President Sarkissian said.

During the meeting issues relating to the Armenian-Belarussian relations, the role of the Armenian community on deepening the bilateral economic and cultural ties, the opportunities to implement joint programs, as well as issues relating to the community life were discussed. The meeting also touched upon the Armenia-Diaspora ties, the opportunities to use the Diaspora’s potential, as well as Armenia’s development prospects.

The President answered to the questions relating to Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as provided information on the meetings scheduled on the sidelines of the visit.

As for the Armenian delegation’s participation in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference to be held in Minsk, the President attached importance to Armenia’s presence in different international organizations and leading platforms which will enable the country to be presented in international relations in a new way.

The community representatives highlighted such contacts with the Armenian leadership, stating that these allow to feel themselves as part of the homeland, to be informed about the ongoing processes in Armenia and to be maximally engaged in the process of building an economically powerful and prosperous country.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan