Pipe bomb package suspect Cesar Sayoc had list of over 100 potential targets

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Pipe-bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc on Monday made his first appearance before a federal judge in Miami, USA as law enforcement sources revealed that he kept a list of more than 100 potential targets, NBC News reported.

In a criminal complaint filed on Friday, prosecutors claimed they have fingerprint and DNA evidence, linking Sayoc to the dangerous mailings.

"This rush to judgment that everybody is doing is not fair," Benjamin told NBC News. "There is no indication that there are bombs out there that are dangerous that have anything to do with Mr. Sayoc."

For now, Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes connected to his alleged mailing of 14 pipe bombs to a wide variety of people who have been critical of President Trump.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that Sayoc had a list of more than 100 potential targets and did online research on the political figures, journalists and entertainers.

The FBI agents are working to notify anyone on Sayoc's list. Even if they didn't get a suspicious package, federal authorities believe it's their "duty to warn" anyone on the list of potential victims.