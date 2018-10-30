LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.14% to $2000.50, copper price up by 1.53% to $6224.00, lead price down by 0.50% to $1984.00, nickel price down by 0.67% to $11820.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $19180.00, zinc price up by 0.38% to $2639.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $60250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.