LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.14% to $2000.50, copper price up by 1.53% to $6224.00, lead price down by 0.50% to $1984.00, nickel price down by 0.67% to $11820.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $19180.00, zinc price up by 0.38% to $2639.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $60250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:13 OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan border
- 10:05 Artsakh president congratulates Mayroutyun NGO on 30th anniversary of foundation
- 09:47 One more Australian-Armenian family moves to Armenia
- 09:00 European Stocks - 29-10-18
- 08:59 US stocks down - 29-10-18
- 08:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-10-18
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 29-10-18
- 08:54 Oil Prices - 29-10-18
- 10.29-19:41 Konstantin Zatulin says Russia interested in development of Armenian-Russian relations
- 10.29-19:26 Armenia’s acting PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs
- 10.29-17:36 Last term as Chancellor, confirms Merkel
- 10.29-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-10-18
- 10.29-17:31 Asian Stocks - 29-10-18
- 10.29-17:05 President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s acting minister of emergency situations
- 10.29-16:51 Prosperous Armenia party’s pre-election list to be headed by Gagik Tsarukyan at upcoming parliamentary elections
- 10.29-16:48 Ex-mayor Taron Margaryan’s deputy turns down Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s offer to become advisor
- 10.29-16:37 Acting FM of Armenia meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Yerevan
- 10.29-16:33 Acting defense minister of Armenia holds meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
- 10.29-16:05 Online justice and monitoring systems to be introduced in Armenia from January 1
- 10.29-15:55 Rescuers not expecting to find any survivors from 189 souls on-board Lion Air flight JT610
- 10.29-15:31 Armenia hosts UWC int’l governing meetings for the first time
- 10.29-15:19 Hrachya Sargsyan appointed first deputy mayor of Yerevan
- 10.29-14:54 President Sarkissian congratulates Irish counterpart on re-election
- 10.29-14:39 Armenia’s delegation led by President Sarkissian to take part in MSC Core Group meeting in Belarus
- 10.29-14:09 Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party chair– reports
- 10.29-14:04 Extraordinary session of Yerevan City Council kicks off – LIVE
- 10.29-14:00 Armenian president offers condolences to Indonesian counterpart over Lion Air flight JT610 crash
- 10.29-13:54 Two ARF lawmakers skip electoral code vote
- 10.29-13:27 BREAKING NEWS: Parliament once again fails to adopt electoral code amendments
- 10.29-13:13 Japanese Princess Ayako gives up royal status to marry commoner
- 10.29-13:10 Parliament session adjourns for 20 minutes ahead of highly anticipated electoral code vote
- 10.29-12:46 History Museum of Armenia to participate in int’l exhibition at London’s The British Museum
- 10.29-12:42 Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to participate in MSC Core Group meeting in Minsk, Belarus
- 10.29-12:22 “Engineering the Evolution” Innovation Forum opens in Yerevan: President Sarkissian delivers welcoming remarks
- 10.29-11:59 ‘Armenia is the gateway of future’ – President Armen Sarkissian
14:10, 10.24.2018
Viewed 2448 times “Forgiveness comes after recognition”: Armenian President’s message to Turkish counterpart
12:08, 10.25.2018
Viewed 2087 times Yerevan included in world's Top 10 Cities For Tech Career list by Enterprise Times
20:14, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1526 times BREAKING: Would-be suicide bomber neutralized by security agents outside government HQ – new details
15:49, 10.24.2018
Viewed 1391 times URGENT: Lawmakers don’t re-elect Pashinyan as PM as formality to move one step closer for early elections
10:58, 10.23.2018
Viewed 1384 times President Sarkissian says making Armenia attractive country for investors is a priority task