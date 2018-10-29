Konstantin Zatulin says Russia interested in development of Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia attentively follows the developments in Armenia and is interested in the development of Armenian-Russian relations irrespective of who will be in power, ARMENPRESS reports first deputy chairman of the committee of the State Duma for the CIS and relations with Russian nationals abroad Konstantin Zatulin told the reporters.

“I hope Armenia and its citizens have the same mood. We are aware of Armenia’s domestic political life and we hope Armenia will be a stable country and that our ally will be able to overcome all domestic challenges and the economy will continue to grow. We support all the intentions of Armenia to attract investments. Russia, of course, has some role here since in the recent years it has been the largest investor in Armenia. I also think that the dialogue between the civil societies of the two countries is of key importance, because the relations between countries cannot be limited to inter-governmental level”, Zatulin said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan