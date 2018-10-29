Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-10-18

YEREVAN, 29 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 485.97 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.41 drams to 553.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.19 drams to 623.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 54.38 drams to 19278.04 drams. Silver price down by 0.70 drams to 229.52 drams. Platinum price down by 104.83 drams to 12890.04 drams.