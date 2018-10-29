Prosperous Armenia party’s pre-election list to be headed by Gagik Tsarukyan at upcoming parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia party’s pre-election list will be headed by Gagik Tsarukyan during the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

“I will head the list. We are preparing the list. I am still thinking about how to prepare it so that there will be changes. There will be changes, we will see”, Tsarukyan faction head Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters in Parliament.

Asked whether the party’s list may include candidates from the Republican Party of Armenia, Tsarukyan said he and his team stand together with Nikol Pashinyan, they are trying to do so that after the revolution happiness will be long-lasting for the people.