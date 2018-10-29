Ex-mayor Taron Margaryan’s deputy turns down Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s offer to become advisor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan has offered former Deputy Mayor Vahe Nikoyan to be his advisor, but Nikoyan has turned it down.

Speaking to reporters after today’s City Council session in City Hall, Mayor Hayk Marutyan said he will offer the job to former Deputy Mayor Kamo Areyan also, and he will be very happy if Areyan agrees.

“I attach great importance to the professionalism of Vahe Nikoyan and Kamo Areyan and I think they are ready to help is with advices,” Marutyan said.

He also said that the City Hall’s work will be optimized, and that the mechanisms will also impact staffing.

Both Areyan and Nikoyan served under Mayor Taron Margaryan.

