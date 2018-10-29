Acting FM of Armenia meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting October 29 with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

The sides exchanged ideas over the meetings that have taken place around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the visits of the Co-Chairs to the region after the formation of the new government in Armenia.

Mnatsakanyan was pleased to note the positive dynamics that has developed until now in this context.

The acting FM of Armenia and the Co-Chairs addressed the meeting that took place between the Armenian PM and Azerbaijan’s President during a CIS event in Tajikistan and the reached agreements. Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the applied manifestation of these agreements are aimed for the development and encouragement of an atmosphere of peace.

Mnatsakanyan noted that the need to reject belligerent and destructive rhetoric remains topical.

The sides discussed upcoming further steps in the Co-Chairmanship format. In this context, the acting FM stressed that given the fact that after Yerevan the Co-Chairs will visit Stepanakert, Artsakh, and then Baku, Azerbaijan, the further steps will be able to be more comprehensively assessed after this.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan