Acting defense minister of Armenia holds meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received on October 29 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), who arrived in Armenia on a regular regional visit, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting acting minister Tonoyan touched upon the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. He attached importance to the agreement reached between the Armenian Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President in Dushanbe in September about the launch of operative connection, expressing hope that the Co-Chair countries will make efforts to establish and launch similar connections at other directions.

He said the Armenian Armed Forces carefully monitor the situation and all movements, adding that the unconditional maintenance of the ceasefire, the actions aimed at preventing incidents and reducing risks between the sides is very important in current conditions.

