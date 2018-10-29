Online justice and monitoring systems to be introduced in Armenia from January 1

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Electronic justice and monitoring systems, as well as a methodology for investigating the cases in a reasonable timeframe, which will allow to assess the judges, will be introduced in Armenia from January 1, Gagik Harutyunyan – Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“According to our assessments, justice in Armenia is quite ineffective in terms of cost. We have tried to develop a specific concept in terms of both the cost and systematic approach by installing online justice and monitoring systems”, he said.

Gagik Harutyunyan said passive statistics is released in Armenia every six months on how many cases have been filed to the court and a quantitative analysis is being made. Today it’s impossible to receive complete information about the process of cases in courts.

“For the effective management in reality it is necessary to provide concrete information every day about the quantity of applications submitted, accepted and returned, how many times the hearings have been postponed, how many cases are being investigated and etc”, he said.

Gagik Harutyunyan said a special methodology has been developed for conducting monitoring taking into account the experience of the European countries.

“We have started very intensively working computer specialists and will try to introduce this monitoring system from January 1. This will help to follow the whole dynamics, and based on this we will be able to reduce the timeframes for investigation of cases to the minimum”, he added.

