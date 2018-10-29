Rescuers not expecting to find any survivors from 189 souls on-board Lion Air flight JT610

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft operated by Lion Air crashed into the sea minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta on Monday, likely killing all 189 people on board, Associated Press reported.

Rescuers have recovered human remains, and based on their condition, a rescue official said they’re not expecting to find any survivors.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered the transport safety commission to investigate the crash. He urged Indonesians to “keep on praying” as rescuers search for victims.

Aviation officials said the flight was cleared to return to Jakarta after the pilot made a “return to base” request two to three minutes after taking off. It crashed into the sea about 10 minutes later.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian earlier offered condolences to President Widodo.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan