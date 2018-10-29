Armenia hosts UWC int’l governing meetings for the first time

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The UWC Dilijan School has for the first time hosted the UWC educational network’s international governing bodies meetings, the IDeA foundation said in a press release.

The annual meeting of UWC Governing Body, as well as the regional meeting of UWC national committees for Middle East and North Africa took place in the Dilijan School October 21-28.

More than 100 representatives of UWC, including executives of 17 UWC colleges from four continents, arrived in Armenia for the meetings. The executive director of the UWC international office was also in attendance.

A number of issues concerning UWC college activities, student admission and exchange of experience were discussed.

The UWC executives also visited a number of historic sites and sightseeing locations in Armenia to get to know the Armenian culture and history on the sidelines of the meetings.

“The fact that this meeting takes place proves that Armenia is strengthening its position on the global education map thanks to the activities of the UWC Dilijan School,” Chair of the Board of Governors of UWC Dilijan College Veronika Zonabend said.

Students presented the example of a peaceful coexistence of different cultures and traditions under the UWC Dilijan roof during an event for the guests.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Mrs. Anna Hakobyan, acting Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts, foreign ambassadors, representatives of international and partner organizations were also in attendance.

“I am here today at UWC Dilijan for the first time. This is an educational facility where children are not only taught math, literature and various subjects, but also to live, to interact and to get to know different nationalities, cultures and traditions. By speaking with the students studying here, by seeing the way they are presenting the school and their knowledge, one can get amazed in terms of the great extent of prospects that this school opens, prospects one can dream of. I thank the UWC Dilijan School founders for creating this kind of opportunities,” Hakobyan said in her welcoming remarks.

UWC (United World Colleges) is a global education movement that makes education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future.

Central to the ethos of UWC is the belief that education can bring together young people from all backgrounds on the basis of their shared humanity, to engage with the possibility of social change through courageous action, personal example and selfless leadership. To achieve this, UWC schools and colleges all over the world deliver a challenging and transformational educational experience to a deliberately diverse group of young people, inspiring them to become agents of positive change in line with UWC’s core values:

International and intercultural understanding

Celebration of difference

Personal responsibility and integrity

Mutual responsibility and respect

Compassion and service

Respect for the environment

A sense of idealism

Personal challenge

Action and personal example

Today, UWC has 17 schools and colleges on 4 continents, the majority of which focus exclusively on the 16-19 year-old age group: a time when young people’s energy and idealism can be guided towards empathy, responsibility and lifelong action. These colleges teach the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma as their formal curriculum, a qualification that UWC played a major part in developing, while also emphasising the importance of experiential learning, community service and outdoor activities.

UWC college students are selected domestically, in more than 155 countries, through UWC’s unique national committee system. Selection is based on demonstrated promise and potential. In accordance with the UWC ethos that education should be independent of the student’s socioeconomic means, 70% of students in their IB Diploma years receive either full or partial financial assistance, based on their needs.

UWC also runs shorter educational programmes - conducted at the campuses of its 17 schools and colleges and beyond - increasing the number of people who can have access to a UWC educational experience.

UWC fosters a lifelong commitment to social responsibility and, to date, it has inspired a worldwide network of more than 60,000 alumni, who believe it is possible to take action and make a difference locally, nationally and internationally.

UWC Dilijan is a community working towards a more peaceful, equitable and sustainable world through a balanced, challenging and transformative education with people from diverse backgrounds. The college aims to be an integral part of Dilijan and to have positive personal, local and global impact.

UWC Dilijan's core value is sustainable excellence in all aspects of development, from intellectual, physical, emotional and spiritual growth to environmental stewardship.

The College's tree of sustainable excellence is nurtured by seven fundamental roots:

Academic Excellence

Faculty Dedication

Personal Integrity

Cultural Diversity

Social Responsibility

Responsible Architecture

Environmental Stewardship

