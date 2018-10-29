Armenia’s delegation led by President Sarkissian to take part in MSC Core Group meeting in Belarus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by President Armen Sarkissian today departed for Belarus on a working visit to participate in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference in Minsk, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The delegation includes Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, as well as other officials.

The Munich Security Conference is an influential and representative platform to discuss international security policy issues. The MSC Core Group meetings usually are being held in different capitals of the world enabling the high-ranking officials to discuss the key issues of the international security policy. Traditionally, the Core Group focuses on the security policy of the hosting region.

The upcoming Minsk meeting will be attended by heads of government of regional countries, other high-ranking officials, the leadership of international organizations, such as the OSCE, NATO and the European Union. The meeting agenda will cover issues relating to the East-West mutual relations, regional conflicts, the Minsk process, as well as the economic situation in Eastern Europe.

Armenian President is expected to meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko within the framework of the visit.

Armen Sarkissian is also scheduled to meet with the Armenian community representatives.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan