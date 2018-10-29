Extraordinary session of Yerevan City Council kicks off – LIVE

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the Yerevan City Council has kicked off on October 29, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision has been made by Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan.

Six issues are included in the session agenda.

During the session the mayor’s new deputies, advisors, assistants, spokesperson and the City Hall staff will be elected.

