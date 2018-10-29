Two ARF lawmakers skip electoral code vote

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. ARF (Dashnaktsutyun) faction MP Andranik Karapetyan and MP Romik Manukyan did not attend the voting for the electoral code amendments bill today.

The bill once again failed to be adopted.

62 lawmakers voted in favor, two voted against. 63 votes were required for the bill to pass.

The remaining MPs from the 105-seat parliament did not vote.

Parliament records show that Manukyan and Karapetyan did not attend the session. Other MPs from the ARF voted in favor.

All 31 MPs from the Tsarukyan faction, all nine MPs from the Yelk faction voted in favor.

The MPs who had withdrawn from the Republican (HHK) faction also voted in favor.

Republicans who had joined the petition on calling early elections in December 2018 also voted in favor.

Deputy Speaker (HHK) Arpine Hovhannisyan and HHK MP Armen Ashotyan voted against the bill.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan