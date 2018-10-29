BREAKING NEWS: Parliament once again fails to adopt electoral code amendments

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Electoral Code amendments bill once again failed to be adopted in parliament during today’s special session.

The bill failed to pass earlier on October 22 also, when Republicans boycotted the session.

62 MPs voted in favor of the amendments, two voted against.

The bill required 63 votes to be adopted.

The remaining MPs from the 105-seat parliament did not vote.

The proposed amendments included reduction of the electoral thresholds and thresholds applied for returning electoral deposits and abolition of district lists, among others.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan