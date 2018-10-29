Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 October

Parliament session adjourns for 20 minutes ahead of highly anticipated electoral code vote


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The parliament adjourned a special session today for 20 minutes ahead of the vote of the electoral code amendments.

After the debates, Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan requested a 20-minute break ahead of voting.

Deputy Speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan told lawmakers that only one 20-minute break can take place ahead of one voting.

Tsarukyan faction MP Gevorg Petrosyan said the break is required because some of their MPs didn’t manage to enter the session hall, but were in the building.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




