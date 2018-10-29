Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to participate in MSC Core Group meeting in Minsk, Belarus
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today will depart for Belarus to participate in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference, Grigoryan’s spokesperson Areg Kochinyan told Armenpress.
During the visit Armen Grigoryan is scheduled to meet with Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:09 Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party chair– reports
- 14:04 Extraordinary session of Yerevan City Council kicks off – LIVE
- 14:00 Armenian president offers condolences to Indonesian counterpart over Lion Air flight JT610 crash
- 13:54 Two ARF lawmakers skip electoral code vote
- 13:27 BREAKING NEWS: Parliament once again fails to adopt electoral code amendments
- 13:13 Japanese Princess Ayako gives up royal status to marry commoner
- 13:10 Parliament session adjourns for 20 minutes ahead of highly anticipated electoral code vote
- 12:46 History Museum of Armenia to participate in int’l exhibition at London’s The British Museum
- 12:42 Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to participate in MSC Core Group meeting in Minsk, Belarus
- 12:22 “Engineering the Evolution” Innovation Forum opens in Yerevan: President Sarkissian delivers welcoming remarks
- 11:59 ‘Armenia is the gateway of future’ – President Armen Sarkissian
- 11:48 Russian border guards apprehend trespasser on Armenian-Turkish border
- 11:44 No Armenians among passengers, crew of crashed Indonesian Lion Air flight JT610 – preliminary information
- 11:13 Law enforcement agencies uncover nearly $132 million in damages to state in 9 months of 2018
- 11:00 Extraordinary session begins in Parliament: MPs again to debate Electoral Code reforms package – LIVE
- 10:37 Indian PM Narendra Modi praises Armenian singer for ‘excellent’ performance of Gandhi’s favorite song
- 10:21 Far-right candidate Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidential election
- 10:00 Initial results suggest Georgia presidential election heading to second round
- 09:35 Indonesian plane with 189 aboard crashes into sea near Jakarta
- 10.28-17:35 Pashinyan offers condolences to Trump over Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting
- 10.28-12:39 Three foreigners injured in traffic accident near Yerevan airport
- 10.28-11:31 Minor earthquake felt in Armenian village
- 10.27-21:07 President appoints new head of National Defense Research University
- 10.27-21:01 President sacks military university head
- 10.27-20:33 Would-be suicide bomber called 911 to notify about intentions before attempting to enter government HQ
- 10.27-20:14 BREAKING: Would-be suicide bomber neutralized by security agents outside government HQ – new details
- 10.27-19:40 URGENT: Grenade-wielding man attempts to enter government headquarters in Yerevan
- 10.27-19:04 Croatia defeats Armenia in U17 European football championship qualifier
- 10.27-18:13 Yerevan mayor appoints new head of Nor Nork administrative district
- 10.27-17:59 National police chief vows 24/7 tactical combat against crime
- 10.27-17:57 Brussels Airport flights canceled as baggage handlers strike
- 10.27-17:30 Putin-Merkel meeting underway in Istanbul
- 10.27-16:57 Twitter defends removal of fake accounts after Trump criticism
- 10.27-16:52 Pashinyan certain Electoral Code amendments create more favorable conditions for political forces
- 10.27-16:42 Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan crowned European U23 Weightlifting Champion
14:52, 10.22.2018
Viewed 6760 times Rudy Giuliani visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
14:10, 10.24.2018
Viewed 2377 times “Forgiveness comes after recognition”: Armenian President’s message to Turkish counterpart
12:08, 10.25.2018
Viewed 1987 times Yerevan included in world's Top 10 Cities For Tech Career list by Enterprise Times
15:49, 10.24.2018
Viewed 1325 times URGENT: Lawmakers don’t re-elect Pashinyan as PM as formality to move one step closer for early elections
10:58, 10.23.2018
Viewed 1316 times President Sarkissian says making Armenia attractive country for investors is a priority task