Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to participate in MSC Core Group meeting in Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today will depart for Belarus to participate in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference, Grigoryan’s spokesperson Areg Kochinyan told Armenpress.

During the visit Armen Grigoryan is scheduled to meet with Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas.

