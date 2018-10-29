Russian border guards apprehend trespasser on Armenian-Turkish border

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian border guards in Armenia apprehended a trespasser on the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service told Armenpress.

The border guards haven’t found any documents.

According to the preliminary data, the trespasser is a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

It is reported that the trespasser has crossed the Pakistan-Afghanistan, Afghanistan-Iran, Iran-Turkey borders without any obstacles with the search for better living conditions and has been arrested only during the attempt on entering into Armenia.

The trespasser has been handed over to the respective authorities aimed at clarifying the details of the incident.

