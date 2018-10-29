Law enforcement agencies uncover nearly $132 million in damages to state in 9 months of 2018

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The general prosecution has recapped the results of recovering damages to the state in corruption and white-collar crimes in the first 9 months of 2018.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said in a press release that the total damages to the state discovered within the framework of criminal cases is 64,130,144,343 drams – nearly 132 million dollars.

About 14 billion drams from the total amount in damages was discovered by the national security service, nearly 9 million drams by the state revenue committee, about 7,5 billion by the investigative committee, and the remainder – more than 33 billion – by probes at the Investigative Committee.

The latter also includes the 23,553,817,000 drams in damages to the state as a result of misuses funds during the implementation process of the North-South Road Corridor project.

During the 9 months of 2018, 10,5 billion drams in damages has been recovered, while nearly 7 billion damages is guaranteed by criminal-judicial tools – freezing of assets.

In addition to criminal damages to the state, the investigation of the national security service has led to nearly 1,7 billion drams in penalties and fines being paid to the state budget.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan