Far-right candidate Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidential election

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has won a sweeping victory in Brazil's presidential election, BBC reports.

Bolsonaro won 55.2% of the votes cast against 44.8% for Fernando Haddad from the left-wing Workers' Party, BBC reported citing local electoral authorities.

Bolsonaro campaigned on a promise to eradicate corruption and to drive down Brazil's high crime levels.

Bolsonaro said his government would be a "defender of democracy and the constitution".

"This is not the promise of a party, nor the word of a man. It is an oath before God."

Bolsonaro went on to tell his cheering supporters: "The commitment I assumed with the Brazilian people was to create a decent government, committed to the country and the people. And I guarantee you that I will.

"We will change Brazil's destiny together."

Bolsonaro was stabbed during a campaigning event earlier in September.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan