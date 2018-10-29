Initial results suggest Georgia presidential election heading to second round
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Preliminary results from Georgia’s presidential election on Sunday showed that neither of the two frontrunners was likely to win enough votes – more than 50% - to secure victory and they would face a second round run-off vote.
Georgia’s Central Election Commission said that according to results from 13 percent of the polling stations, independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili – backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, had secured 38,66 percent of the vote: approximately 615,000 people cast ballots for Zurabishvili.
Grigol Vashadze, backed by the United National Movement, had won 37.7% - around 600,000 voted for him.
The voter turnout was 46,74%.
The second round must take place by December 1, TASS reported.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan