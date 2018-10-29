Extraordinary session begins in Parliament: MPs again to debate Electoral Code reforms package – LIVE

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers will debate the Electoral Code reforms package.

The session has been convened by the signature of 35 MPs from Yelk and Tsarukyan factions.

Earlier during the October 22 extraordinary session, the Electoral Code reforms package didn’t receive enough votes to be adopted. Lawmakers from the Republican Party faction voted against the package.

The reforms of the Electoral Code propose transition from the ranked-voting system to the proportional one.

