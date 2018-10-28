Pashinyan offers condolences to Trump over Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences to US President Donald Trump on the mass shooting that took place in a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“It was with deep pain that we learnt about the attack that claimed the lives of more than ten innocent people in a Pittsburgh synagogue,” Pashinyan said in a condolence cable.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable manifestation of violence and intolerance and we express our solidarity to the calls for a common struggle against xenophobia in the world. On behalf of the Armenian people, I express my deepest condolences to you and the entire American people. Please convey words of comfort and resilience to the families of the victims and those wounded,” Pashinyan in part said in the letter, as reported by his office.

The October 27 mass shooting in the Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people and wounded 6 others. The gunman surrendered to police.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan