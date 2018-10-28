Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Three foreigners injured in traffic accident near Yerevan airport


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Around 5 o’clock early Sunday morning 911 emergency services were notified that a traffic accident has occurred near Zvartnots airport.

Ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The driver of a Honda Elegant minivan, carrying three passengers, lost control and collided with a tree, the ministry of emergency situations said in a press release.

Ambulances hospitalized the passengers – Yesnam Sade, 80, Yusefe Roda, 48, and Cheleri Ninosi, 48, to the Astghik Medical Center of Yerevan.

Doctors evaluated Yesnam Sade to be in a serious state, while the two others are said to be in fair condition.

The nationalities of the passengers weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration