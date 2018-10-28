Three foreigners injured in traffic accident near Yerevan airport

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Around 5 o’clock early Sunday morning 911 emergency services were notified that a traffic accident has occurred near Zvartnots airport.

Ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The driver of a Honda Elegant minivan, carrying three passengers, lost control and collided with a tree, the ministry of emergency situations said in a press release.

Ambulances hospitalized the passengers – Yesnam Sade, 80, Yusefe Roda, 48, and Cheleri Ninosi, 48, to the Astghik Medical Center of Yerevan.

Doctors evaluated Yesnam Sade to be in a serious state, while the two others are said to be in fair condition.

The nationalities of the passengers weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan