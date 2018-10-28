Minor earthquake felt in Armenian village

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Seismology center of the ministry of emergency situations says it has detected a magnitude 1,9 earthquake at 21:47 on October 27 3km south-east from the village of Garni, Kotayk Province, Armenia.

The underground tremor magnitude was 2-3.

The minor quake was felt in Garni village, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan