Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

President sacks military university head


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sacked Armen Ghahramanyan (pictured above) – the head of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University of the Defense Ministry, Sarkissian’s Office said.

The dismissal was made at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration