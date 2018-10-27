President sacks military university head

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has sacked Armen Ghahramanyan (pictured above) – the head of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University of the Defense Ministry, Sarkissian’s Office said.

The dismissal was made at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan