Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

URGENT: Grenade-wielding man attempts to enter government headquarters in Yerevan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A man armed with a hand grenade has attempted to breach into the government HQ in Republic Square, Yerevan Saturday evening, acting First Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan told RFE/RL’s Armenian service Azatutyun.

Avinyan was inside the building when the incident took place. 

Police officers cordoned off the entrance to the building after the incident.

Police and emergency personnel presence is seen nearby.

Security services weren’t immediately available for comment.

According to preliminary information the man has been detained by national security agents. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration