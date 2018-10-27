Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Yerevan mayor appoints new head of Nor Nork administrative district


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has appointed Hayk Mhryan to serve as the new head of Yerevan’s Nor Nork administrative district, Yerevan City Hall said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




