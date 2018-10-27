National police chief vows 24/7 tactical combat against crime

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Colonel Valeriy Osipyan chaired a working consultation today with his first deputy, the chief of the general department of criminal intelligence and officials from the Ararat Provincial Police Department and subordinate units.

The tactical situation in Ararat Province was discussed and analyzed during the consultation, the police HQ said in a press release.

Officials briefed Colonel Osipyan on the results of the ongoing investigations into uncovering crimes that were committed in their jurisdictions.

The Police Chief issued specific instructions, once again reminding that uncovering of previously committed crimes is under his personal supervision regardless of the degree of public dangerousness of the given crime.

“All cases without exception must be uncovered and persons who have committed crimes must be brought to justice in conformity with the letter of law – this is an issue of public interest,” Colonel Osipyan said.

The Police Chief also highlighted the work in the direction of revealing serious crimes, tasking the officials to boost cooperation with investigative bodies.

“Regardless of the orientation of the law enforcement agency, we must carry out a joint and coherent fight against crime – not sparing effort at any time of the day in any situation to apply our duties reserved by law to tactically counter criminal encroachments against the life, health and private property of citizens,” Osipyan said.

