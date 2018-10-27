Brussels Airport flights canceled as baggage handlers strike

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Brussels Airport canceled 184 flights on Friday after baggage handlers complaining about working conditions went on strike, Reuters reports.

The airport normally handles about 800 flights per day.

The strike of workers at Aviapartner, a baggage handling operator, affected 29 airlines, including Ryanair and KLM, but did not have an impact on Belgium’s main carrier Brussels Airlines, which uses a different operator to handle luggage.

The strike is scheduled to end on Saturday.

Aviapartner workers were complaining about a staff shortage which had resulted in increased work pressure.