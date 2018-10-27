Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Putin-Merkel meeting underway in Istanbul


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are holding a bilateral meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, RIA Novosti reports.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the Russia-France-Germany-Turkey summit, concerning Syria.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration