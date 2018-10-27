Twitter defends removal of fake accounts after Trump criticism

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Twitter is defending its policy of removing fake accounts after US President Donald Trump attacked the company for removing “many people from my account,” The Hill reports.

The social media giant said it was seeking to remove fake accounts so that people would know their followers are actually real people and argued that this was for the better.

“Our focus is on the health of the service, and that includes work to remove fake accounts to prevent malicious behavior," a spokesperson for Twitter said in a statement to The Hill. "Many prominent accounts have seen follower counts drop, but the result is higher confidence that the followers they have are real, engaged people.”

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump criticized the company, tweeting Friday: “Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join — they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all. A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias?”