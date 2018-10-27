Pashinyan certain Electoral Code amendments create more favorable conditions for political forces

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says he is convinced that the adoption of the Electoral Code amendments bill is the right thing to do for recovering the political arena and making the elections more favorable.

Pashinyan told reporters today that after the October 21 local self-governance elections, as well as after the Yerevan City Council elections, it became clear for everyone that the problem isn’t in the Electoral Code.

“For us, it doesn’t matter which electoral code we will head for elections, but I believe that with these changes we are making the conditions for the political forces more favorable, including for the opposition, in order for them to be able to measure their power through a more political electoral process,” the acting PM said.

Pashinyan stressed that if Republicans were saying that the Venice Commission will oppose, they got convinced that the commission doesn’t oppose it, thus let Republicans say that they are against it.

Pashinyan said that Republicans are heading the wrong path, and if they will continue maintaining this conduct the electoral process will unavoidably go within the logic of revolution-counter revolution, because with these messages they are showing that the idea of returning to power is still alive inside of them. This, according to Pashinyan, is well beyond a fantasy genre.

“This atmosphere is working more against them, therefore it is in their interest that the electoral process goes entirely in the proportional electoral procedure,” Pashinyan said.

Asked about the ARF’s complaint about not accepting their recommendations over the electoral code amendments, Pashinyan said: “I believe the working group has given complete answers to these questions: the recommendations that were feasible were accepted, those that were not, were not accepted, and in case of the open proportional list we will have tens of kilometers or meters long ballots, where every single voting can last 15-20 minutes, and this means to fail the electoral process”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan