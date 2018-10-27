Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan crowned European U23 Weightlifting Champion

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Simon Martirosyan has won the European U23 Weightlifting Championship in Zamosc, Poland.

The championship is sanctioned by the European Weightlifting Federation.

He was named champion with a total result of 420kg (190+230).

Earlier five other Armenian weightlifters had won medals in the ongoing championship.

Martirosyan, 21, represented Armenia at Rio 2016 where he won silver in the heavyweight division.

