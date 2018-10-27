Russian, Turkish defense ministers hold talks on Syria in Istanbul

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed Syria with Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in Istanbul, TASS reported citing the Russian defense ministry.

"The defense ministers of Russia and Turkey have discussed the situation in Syria," a statement of the defense ministry said.

On Saturday, Istanbul is hosting a four-party summit on Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the summit, which does not pursue a goal of substituting other formats on Syria, but aims to compare notes on a common task of restoring peace and stability across the country.