Saudi FM says global outcry over Khashoggi killing is ‘hysterical’

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir has said that the global outcry and media focus on the killing of a Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi earlier this month has become “hysterical”. The Saudi FM urged the public to wait for the conclusion of an ongoing investigation before ascribing blame to the kingdom, The Washington Post reports.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

“This issue has become fairly hysterical. I think people have assigned blame on Saudi Arabia with such certainty before the investigation is complete. We have made clear that we are going to have a full and transparent investigation, the results of which will be released. We have made it very clear that those responsible will be held responsible,” he said.

According to the Turkish government, Saudi Arabia sent a 15-men hit squad to Istanbul to murder the journalist.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the three others in the group of 18 who have been detained in Saudi Arabia were consulate employees.

After three weeks of shifting Saudi accounts around the incident, the kingdom this week acknowledged that the killing was “premeditated,” citing evidence from Turkish officials investigating what happened.

Initially the kingdom was claiming that Khashoggi walked out of the consulate, but it later began offering various other narratives, some of which were called “one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups” by US President Donald Trump.

Turkey seeks the extradition of the suspects.

Saudi Arabia describes the killing as a “rogue operation by officials who may have exceeded their orders or authority”, according to the Washington Post.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan