Amnesty won’t cover murderers, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. No murderer should be granted amnesty, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan told reporters today, at the same time confirming that the mechanisms of parole, changing prison sentences and clemency should function.

“Amnesty requires a general approach, not individual. In this regard we will work for the cases of all convicts to be reviewed one by one and for everyone to have individual approach. I’m still convinced that no one who has murdered someone should be granted amnesty,” he said.

He also stressed that violence as a tool must be ruled out in Armenia. “Violence in politics will be countered in the strongest terms,” he said.

Asked why the amnesty will also cover the Sasna Tsrer group, Pashinyan said it was necessary to restore public solidarity.

The Armenian parliament will debate the bill on declaring amnesty on October 31.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan