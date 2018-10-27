Can’t get over an ex? Yerevan woman hacks, changes password of former husband’s Facebook account, gets charged by police

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Divorce can be tough to deal with, but some people take it too far with jealousy-filled actions that can lead to unwanted consequences.

A 40-year-old Armenian woman has been charged for illegally acquiring computer information as she hacked her former husband’s Facebook account and changed its password, blocking the man’s access to his personal page.

The Investigative Committee said in a press release that the man from Yerevan had filed a report to law enforcement agencies back in 2017.

The woman used her former husband’s email address to hack into his Facebook account and change the password after the couple split.

Illegally getting hold of someone else’s private information is a criminal offense under Article 254 of Armenia’s criminal code.

The case has been sent to court for proceedings.

Other details weren’t available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan