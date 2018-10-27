Pashinyan slams ex-defense minister over foreign policy accusations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has commented on former defense minister Vigen Sargsyan’s statement who claimed that the Armenian government has made ‘several key mistakes in its foreign policy and has in few months time destroyed what has been built in decades’.

Speaking to reporters today in parliament, Pashinyan assured that Armenia is carrying out a dignified foreign policy.

“If Vigen Sargsyan is used to the Armenian government having to carry out forieng policy in a half-kneeling position with a curved neck, and that this is the foreign policy he imagines, then I would like to disappoint Vigen Sargsyan and all his colleagues. The Armenian government is carrying out a very clear, dignified policy worthy of a self-confident and dignified country,” he said.

The former defense minister had made the accusations in a statement published on Facebook.

