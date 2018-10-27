Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire more than 100 times in one week


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military committed more than 100 individual ceasefire violations at the Artsakh line of contact October 21 to October 27, firing nearly 1000 rounds from various caliber small arms at military positions of Artsakh.

The defense ministry of Artsakh said that their troops refrained from taking countermeasures and confidently continued carrying out their mission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration