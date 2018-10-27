Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 October

For You, Aznavour Yerevan concert to feature French military choir singer Jérémie Delvert, performer of Armenian Waltz at legendary crooner's funeral


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A concert dedicated to Charles Aznavour, the legendary French-Armenian crooner who died on October 1 at the age of 94, will take place 19:30 October 29 and October 30 at the Yerevan Opera Theater. The concert is titled For You, Aznavour.

Armenian singers and musicians will perform Aznavour’s songs, the culture ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Jérémie Delvert from the French military choir will be the concert’s guest performer.

Delvert was part of the French Guard of Honor at the state funeral of Aznavour in Paris. He performed the Armenian Waltz song in Armenian during the funeral.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




