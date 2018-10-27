Seven killed in Afghanistan suicide attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Seven people were killed and 37 others wounded as a suicide attacker drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a security base in the central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan, Afghan Pajhwok news agency reported citing local authorities.

The fatalities include both security officers and civilians, police told Pajhwok.

According to Pajhwok, Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan