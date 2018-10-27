‘Case re-opening requires new circumstances’ – Pashinyan on possibility of new probe into 1999 parliament shooting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed the possibility of re-opening the October 27 case.

Speaking to reporters today in parliament, Pashinyan stressed that de jure the cases are considered to be closed.

“According to Armenian legislation new circumstances are required for re-opening a case. This is the problem,” he said.

Asked if he sees any foreign interference in the October 27 attack, Pashinyan emphasized that it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to make comments on this matter in the capacity of acting prime minister.

The 1999 October 27 parliament shooting was a terror attack committed by a group of gunmen that assassinated Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Speaker of Parliament Karen Demirchyan, two Deputy Speakers, a Cabinet member and three lawmakers.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan